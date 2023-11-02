© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our Community: November 3, 2023

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM AKDT
Nathan Shafer

Nathan Shafer and David Brame from Luk’ae Tse’ Tsass (Fish Head Soup) comic book group discuss the intersectionality of cartoons, science fiction, and…Alaska! Plus, a preview of the new Anchorage Museum exhibition, ”Lines of Sight: Comic Art and Storytelling in Alaska.”
Our Community
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 30 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
See stories by Danny Preston