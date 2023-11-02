Our Community: November 3, 2023

Nathan Shafer and David Brame from Luk’ae Tse’ Tsass (Fish Head Soup) comic book group discuss the intersectionality of cartoons, science fiction, and…Alaska! Plus, a preview of the new Anchorage Museum exhibition, ”Lines of Sight: Comic Art and Storytelling in Alaska.”
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 30 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.