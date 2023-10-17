© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our Community: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM AKDT
Family Wellness Warriors Polly Andrews and Austen Rogers
Ermalina Gonzalez
Family Wellness Warriors Polly Andrews and Austen Rogers

Austen Rogers and Polly Andrews from Southcentral Foundation’s Family Wellness Warriors program visit Morning Line to share information about domestic violence awareness, vital resources available to the community, and the Domestic Violence Awareness and Action Month Observance and Walk, which takes place on October 18th at Anchorage’s Alaska Native Primary Care Center.


Our Community
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 30 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
See stories by Danny Preston