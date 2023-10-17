Our Community: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Austen Rogers and Polly Andrews from Southcentral Foundation’s Family Wellness Warriors program visit Morning Line to share information about domestic violence awareness, vital resources available to the community, and the Domestic Violence Awareness and Action Month Observance and Walk, which takes place on October 18th at Anchorage’s Alaska Native Primary Care Center.
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 30 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.