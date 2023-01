With the hit PBS series, Molly of Denali, the national interest in Alaska Native stories is at an all-time high.

The Alaska Center for the Book is hoping to capitalize on this with its Alaska Native Book Challenge that just got underway.

That’s the subject of this morning’s “Our Community” segment from KNBA’s Rhonda McBride.

Guests:

Sarah Judah, Alaska Center for the Book

Angela Gonzalez, Athabascan Woman Blog