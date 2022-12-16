Best games of 2022 chosen by NPR

The world may have returned to a halting, uncertain normalcy in 2022.

But 2022's video games were anything but ordinary. The Pokémon Company graced us with not one, but two huge titles. Ambitious indies had us sift through mysterious movie footage, found our own cults, investigate supernatural deaths, delve into outer-space colonies, search for secret treasure, and so much more.

Oh, and two little games called Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök finally came out. They were well worth the wait.

We asked NPR staff and contributors for their favorites of the year. Whether you're interested in story-driven experiences, multiplayer shenanigans, or games for kids or less-experienced players, there's plenty to love on this list.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...