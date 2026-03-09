Attempted attack with explosives in New York City investigated as "ISIS-inspired terrorism"

New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday that an attempted bomb attack during a protest on Saturday outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence is being investigated by the NYPD and the FBI as "act of ISIS-inspired terrorism."

Australian officials say ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, inspired the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack last year that killed 15 people and left dozens more seriously injured.

At a press conference, Tisch said federal charges are expected to be unsealed soon against two men allegedly involved in the incident.

She identified the suspects, who are both in custody, as Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, both from Pennsylvania.

"These were not hoax devices nor smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices that could have caused serious injury or death," Tisch said, referring to two devices thrown on Saturday.

According to Tisch, at least one of the devices was made with triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a chemical widely used by IED bomb-makers around the world.

"Devices like these have the potential to cause devastating harm," she said.

NYPD officials say a third device, which did not contain explosive material, was also identified and disposed of on Sunday in a vehicle nearby.

The incident occurred during an anti-Muslim protest on Saturday organized by far-right activist Jake Lang that targeted Mamdani, who is New York City's first Muslim mayor.

The non-violent rally attracted counter-protesters. Officials say Balat and Kayumi then allegedly targeted the right-wing protesters with the explosive devices.

At Monday's press conference, Mamdani condemned the original protest as inspired by "bigotry" but he described political violence as unacceptable.

"Many of the counter-protesters met this display of bigotry peacefully," Mamdani said. "A few did not. Two men, Amir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, traveled from Pennsylvania and attempted to bring violence to New York City."

Mamdani and Tisch both praised NYPD officers who responded quickly following the alleged attack, preventing further attempts at violence and helping capture the two suspects.

While they spoke at the press conference, Lang was again protesting outside Mandani's official residence.

Angelina Katsanis / FR172095 AP / FR172095 AP Jake Lang shouts from a sidewalk as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference at Gracie Mansion, Monday, March 9, 2026, in New York.

Speaking to reporters, Mamdani said he will defend Lang's right to political speech.

"Ours is a free society where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not belong only to those we agree with," Mamdani said. "New York City will never tolerate violence."

City officials say there is no evidence that Saturday's alleged attack was linked to the war in Iran, but according to Tisch there is concern about more possible violence.

"We have been on a heightened state of alert in New York City since the start of hostilities in Iran and we remain in that posture today," she said.

