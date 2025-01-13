A Texas man is arrested in Indianapolis on a charge of stalking WNBA's Caitlin Clark

Authorities in Indiana have arrested a man on a felony stalking charge after he allegedly sent harassing messages to basketball star Caitlin Clark, then traveled to Indianapolis in an attempt to see her, according to prosecutors.

The 55-year-old man, a resident of Texas identified by prosecutors as Michael Thomas Lewis, sent Clark messages on the social media site X — beginning in mid-December and continuing in January even after police questioned him in Indianapolis. He was arrested in Indiana on Sunday, records show.

The messages — many of them sexually explicit, others detailing his attempts to see her in person — were concerning enough to Clark that she "altered her public appearances and patterns of movement due to fear for her safety," according to charging documents released Monday by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. "It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence."

The felony charge, known formally as "criminal stalking," carries a prison sentence of one to six years and a fine of up to $10,000.

The man claimed it was an "imaginary relationship"

The nature of Lewis's messages drew the attention of the FBI, court records show. An investigation revealed that he had sent the most recent communications from an Indianapolis public library and a hotel in the city's downtown, about a half-mile from the basketball arena where Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, plays during the WNBA season.

"Been driving around your house 3x a day," Lewis wrote in one message documented by authorities. "But don't call the law just yet, the public is allowed to drive by Gainbridge [Fieldhouse].. aka Caitlin's Fieldhouse."

His presence in Indianapolis concerned police, prosecutors said. Officers visited Lewis at his hotel room, where he told them he was in Indianapolis for vacation.

"When asked about posts that were [threatening] in nature, Lewis said it wasn't him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship," Sgt. Darren Stonehouse wrote in a police affidavit.

Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images / Getty Images Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on as she plays the Connecticut Sun during the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs in September.

Lewis was banned from the arena premises, but he continued to harass Clark, prosecutors say. "Got banned from [the arena]. Im sorry. Bu maybe I go to ur road games..its ok right?" he wrote, according to authorities.

A preliminary court date was set for Tuesday morning. As of Monday afternoon, Lewis had not yet retained or been assigned a lawyer, according to court records.

Clark is one of the most well-known athletes in the U.S., man or woman. Her stardom began at the University of Iowa and has followed her into the WNBA, where she played her rookie season last year.

Women in sports are regularly subjected to intense harassment online, especially basketball players.

Players in last year's NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament received "the most brutal, the most troubling and the nastiest" comments of any collegiate sport, NCAA president Charlie Baker told a Senate committee last month.

"We talked to a lot of the folks who played in those tournaments, and they said the stuff that comes in on their DMs is a lot worse than what we see on their public handle," Baker said.

