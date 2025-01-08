Girl Scouts are retiring two cookie flavors (don't worry, your Thin Mints are safe)

The two soon-to-be departed cookie flavors leaving the Girl Scout lineup may not even be ones you've heard of, unless there's a Girl Scout in your family.

"At the close of the 2025 cookie season, two beloved cookie flavors, Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay!, will be retired," Girl Scouts of the USA announced in a January 7 press release .

Girl Scout S'mores, based on the classic campfire snack, were first introduced in the 2017 season. Toast-Yays, inspired by French toast flavors and stamped with the Scout trefoil, popped into existence in 2021 .

/ Girl Scouts of the USA / Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Scout S'mores, left, and Toast-Yay! cookies will be retired at the end of the 2025 season.

"We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations. Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores may lead to something new and delicious," a spokesperson told NPR in an email.

Cookies sold to help fund local troup activities have varied considerably, with dozens introduced and retired over the years.

Some are still remembered fondly by Girl Scout cookie aficionados. The classic Scot-Tea, made from the late 1950s to the '80s, was a sugar-topped shortbread cookie sold in a yellow box. It was among the longest-sellers of discontinued cookies.

"An unforgettable cookie name is the Kookaburras," wrote Karen Schillings, historian for Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana Council in a 2023 blog post . "This cookie was similar to a Kit Kat bar and featured wafers layered with caramel and coated in milk chocolate. Although it only lasted from 1983 to 1986, it is still one of the most popular for cookie connoisseurs from that era who long for its return."

Less longed-for cookies include the short-lived Mango Cremes with Nutrifusion. Those cookies, whose selling points included vitamins, were introduced in 2013 and replaced by Cranberry Citrus Crisps, themselves discontinued a couple years later. Few remember the Friendship Circles, which were short-lived in the early 2000s. And the less said about the savory, cheesy Golden Yangles and the yogurt and oatmeal-based Rah-Rah Raisins, the better.

Girl Scout cookies have been around since at least 1917. In the early days, scouts baked their cookies themselves. Girl Scout records credit the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Okla., as the first to sell cookies at a high school as a service project. Sales went national in the 1920s. The companies contracted to produce the cookies have also changed numerous times over the years.

Today, Girls Scouts of the USA sells around 200 million boxes of cookies in a normal year, as NPR's Scott Horsely reported in 2023 . The organization calls the Girl Scout cookie program "the largest entrepreneurial program in the world."

The most popular cookie flavors, according to the national organization, include Samoas (also known as Caramel deLites), Peanut Butter Patties (also known as Tagalongs) and the aforementioned Thin Mints.

Copyright 2025 NPR