Hey SNL, we're ready for Maya's Kamala

Voters might be having a variety of feelings about Kamala Harris, presidential candidate. But comedy lovers are unequivocal.

"Upside? Maya Rudolph," as Amy Sedaris succinctly puts it on Instagram.

Social media is crying out with excitement over the prospect of Rudolph bringing back her uncanny impression of Harris. Her seductive, cocktail-sipping, "I'm America's cool aunt," Kamala Harris was a huge hit when she debuted it back in October 2019 when California Sen. Harris was running for president. The episode in which she played Harris hosting a "Unity Seder" won an Emmy.

During the episode in which she debated Vice President Mike Pence, Rudolph gave us a hint at the images that informed her Harris impression. "I'm going to smile at him like I'm in a T.J. Maxx and a white lady asked me if I work here," and, "I'm going to switch to more of a Clair Huxtable side-eye."

So far, representatives for Rudolph and SNL have not replied to NPR's request for comment. But the pressure is on.

"Hope Maya Rudolph has cleared her schedule,"writes Yashar Ali on X.

Comedian H. Alan Scott is already counting on her return: "WAIT! I just realized Kamala Harris being the nominee means more Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live. For this I am grateful," he writes on Instagram.

Vice President Harris herself might welcome Rudolph's return. She seems to have been tickled by the comedian's impersonation of her.

