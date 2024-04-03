Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan has been hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

In Taiwan, at least 9 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit the east coast during morning rush hour. More than 100 strong aftershocks have occurred.

Officials say dozens were trapped and many buildings were damaged especially in the city of Hualien where a 10-story building partially collapsed and leaning.

Earthquakes are common in the area. Taiwan is in the so called ring of fire of seismic activity.

An Rong Xu / Bloomberg/Getty Images / Bloomberg/Getty Images New Taipei City: A vehicle in a collapsed road following an earthquake

Kaohsiung Fire Department / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Hualien: Kaohsiung Fire Department staff search inside a building for rescue operation.

Taichung City Fire Department / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Hualien: Rocks blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast.

Taiwan Ministry of National Defense / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Hualien: 6th Mixed Wing of the Air Force, and the 10th Airlift Group dispatch three batches and three sorties of C-130 aircraft to carry out disaster relief operations and carry rescuers as members of a search and rescue team prepare after a strong earthquake.

Yang Chengchen / China News Service/Getty Images / China News Service/Getty Images New Taipei City: An elevated track for the New Taipei Metro is damaged.

Fengbin Township Office / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Hualien: Rocks fell and blocked the road after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast. The Guguan Works Section sent out machines and tools to open the area, and called on people who wanted to enter the mountainous area to pay attention to the road conditions.