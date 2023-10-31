© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM AKDT
<strong>Oct. 27:</strong> Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 27: Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.

Take a look at its destructive aftermath:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<strong>Oct. 26:</strong> View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
/
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 26: View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 26:</strong> Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Marco Ugarte / AP
/
AP
Oct. 26: Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 27:</strong> The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
/
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 27: The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 27:</strong> Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
/
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 27: Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 28:</strong> Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
/
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 28: Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 28:</strong> A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
/ Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
/
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 28: A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 28:</strong> Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez / AP
/
AP
Oct. 28: Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 29:</strong> A woman stands at a damaged area in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez / AP
/
AP
Oct. 29: A woman stands at a damaged area in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 29:</strong> A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez / AP
/
AP
Oct. 29: A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
<strong>Oct. 30:</strong> Members of the Secretary of the Navy carry out search and rescue activities to find missing persons reported after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico.
/ Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images
/
Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images
Oct. 30: Members of the Secretary of the Navy carry out search and rescue activities to find missing persons reported after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico.
NPR News
Grace Widyatmadja