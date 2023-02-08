4.9 million Fabuloso bottles are recalled over the risk of bacteria contamination

Some Fabuloso cleaning products were recalled Wednesday over a risk of bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. As of the recall, no incidents or injuries had been reported.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company, the manufacturer of the popular brand, recalled about 4.9 million bottles in the U.S. and about 56,000 in Canada. Fabuloso says about 3.9 million of those bottles were never released for sale.

The recall includes several types of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner that were produced from Dec. 14 to Jan. 23 and sold online, including Amazon, and at major retailers such as Dollar General and Walmart.

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected products, which you can find by checking the codes listed in the recall announcement.

To dispose of the product, consumers should keep it in its container and put it in the trash, the safety commission says. They should not empty the bottle before disposal.

Colgate-Palmolive noted "a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing," which could have allowed Pseudomonas bacteria to grow.

That bacteria is commonly found in soil and water, and it could cause serious infections in people who have weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions, according to the safety commission.

Colgate-Palmolive says it will offer refunds or replacements to consumers who submit a picture of the product's UPC and lot codes.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.