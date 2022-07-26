The Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $810 million. Here are your odds of winning

Do you want a chance at winning the third largest ever Mega Millions jackpot? If so, you'll need to go buy a ticket or two before the drawing that is set to take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The jackpot has jumped up to $810 million — a cash value of $470.1 million. That's definitely not chump change in today's economy.

Mega Millions tickets are sold for $2 and you can add the "Megaplier" for another $1. The Megaplier can come into play if you win a non-jackpot prize. For reference, ticket-holders in Delaware, New Jersey and New York who won in the drawing last Friday and purchased the add-on saw their winning prizes go from $1 million to $3 million as a result.

So, what are the odds you win the jackpot? It's about a 1 in 303 million chance, according to Mega Millions.

If those sound like odds you want to take, tune in tonight to see if you drew the lucky numbers.

