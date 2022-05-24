Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

The town of Uvalde, Texas, is the scene of another tragic school shooting.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead.
Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed.
In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"
Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting.
Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
