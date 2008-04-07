'Washington Post' Takes Six Pulitzer Prizes

The winners of the 2008 Pulitzer Prizes in Journalism, Letters, Drama and Music were announced today by Columbia University.

The Washington Post received six awards, including the award for public service for a series of articles by Dana Priest and Anne Hull exposing the deteriorating condition of Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

The staff of The Washington Post won the award for breaking news reporting for their coverage of the shooting rampage at Virginia Tech. The paper was also honored for national reporting, international reporting, feature writing and commentary.

In the category of investigative reporting, Walt Bogdanich and Jake Hooker of The New York Times were honored for their coverage of toxic ingredients in medicine and other products imported from China. They share the award with the staff of the Chicago Tribune, who were cited for their exposure of lax government regulation of toys, car seats and cribs.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.