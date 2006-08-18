Marines May Have Covered Up Haditha Evidence

A story in Friday's New York Times alleges that U.S. Marines may have destroyed evidence sought by military officials investigating the killings of 24 Iraqi civilians in the town of Haditha last November.

Investigators recently ruled there is enough evidence to support allegations a group of Marines shot unarmed civilians, including women and children, after one of their comrades was killed by a roadside bomb.

David Cloud, who wrote the story for the Times, talks with Madeleine Brand about the new allegations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.