Immigration Bill Sparks Huge L.A. Protest

By Carrie Kahn
Published March 26, 2006 at 4:00 AM AKST
Marchers crowd the grounds outside Los Angeles City Hall. Some held signs calling for amnesty for illegal immigrants, and others waved the flags of Mexico and many Central American nations.
Nova Safo, NPR
Marchers crowd the grounds outside Los Angeles City Hall. Some held signs calling for amnesty for illegal immigrants, and others waved the flags of Mexico and many Central American nations.

Angry over pending legislation on Capitol Hill that would, among other things, make it a felony to be an illegal immigrant in the United States, a crowd of marchers estimated to be at least 500,000 strong marched in downtown Los Angeles.

Many of the marchers support a rival measure that would give legal status to most undocumented immigrants, a proposition getting a big push from Spanish-language media.

