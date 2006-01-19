© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Rice Overhauls U.S. Foreign Assistance Programs

By Michele Kelemen
Published January 19, 2006 at 6:07 PM AKST

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice announces plans to reform the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The move, she says, will bring the foreign assistance programs into line with the Bush administration's push to spread democracy, or "transformational diplomacy."

Rice has named the Bush administration's HIV/AIDS coordinator Randall Tobias to lead USAID; the position will have the new title of director for foreign assistance.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen