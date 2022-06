The Supreme Court, ruling in its first abortion case since 2000, reiterates that restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional if they do not provide for an exception to protect the woman's health. But it sends the case, which involves New Hampshire's parental-notification requirement for minors, back to the lower courts and steers clear of any major new pronouncements in its unanimous decision.

