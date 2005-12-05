Witnesses Testify in Iraq Amid Saddam's Outbursts
Witnesses from the Shiite town of Dujail testify in Baghdad in the trial of Saddam Hussein. Saddam, whose testy outbursts punctuated the proceedings, and his co-defendents are charged with the murder of nearly 150 people from Dujail after a failed attempt to assassinate the Iraqi leader in 1982.
In the third session since proceedings began a month ago, Ahmad Hassan Mohammed Al Dujaili appeared after a contentious exchange between the judge and the team of lawyers defending Saddam. He testified extensively about the Dujail killings. A second witness was called briefly before the trial adjourned for the day.
Earlier, the defense lawyers stormed out of the courtroom in a dispute over testimony by former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark.
