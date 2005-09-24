Seawall Saved Port Arthur from the Worst

Residents in Port Arthur, Texas, are thankful there was not more destruction in their town, which took a heavy blow from Hurricane Rita when it came ashore Saturday.

With an intact seawall assuring that a catastrophe would be avoided, there was still considerable damage in the town -- even the mayor's house burned, and the city will likely remain without drinking water and other basic services for weeks.

