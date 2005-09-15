New Orleans Residents Begin to Return

The official re-opening of parts of New Orleans begins Saturday. But residents are already beginning to trickle back in. And that's creating challenges for the police and security forces.

The authorities have pledged to keep a tight security cordon around the neighborhoods that are off limits. But that's turning out to be easier said than done.

While the streets of downtown New Orleans are relatively safe, it has already become a tough challenge to make sure uninhabited portions of the city remain secure.

