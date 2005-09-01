Military Convoy Brings Aid to New Orleans

A military convoy rolls through flooded streets to bring food, supplies, and the National Guard to New Orleans and other parts of the Gulf Coast. But conditions remained desperate in many parts of the city.

President Bush, who toured the area Friday, spoke on the tarmac of the New Orleans airport to reassure residents of areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina that the federal government is committed to helping them.

