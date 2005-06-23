Bush and Jaafari: No Deadline on Leaving Iraq

President Bush slams the door on talk of a timetable for bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq. At a press conference in the East Room of the White House, the president argued that setting a firm exit date would "concede too much to the enemy." Bush was meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari.

Jaafari echoed the President's sentiment, saying, "This is not the time to fall back." Talk of an exit strategy and a timetable for leaving Iraq have floated around the capital this week; in testifying before Congress, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Thursday refused to speculate on a timetable for pulling U.S. troops from Iraq.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.