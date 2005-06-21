© 2022 KNBA
Air Force Academy Chided for Religious Tone

By Vicky O'Hara
Published June 21, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKDT

A Pentagon task force investigating possible religious intolerance at the U.S. Air Force Academy reports shortcomings, but no intentional discrimination based on religion. Cadets have complained of pressure to attend chapel and join prayer groups.

The Air Force Academy is located in Colorado Springs, Colo., where Evangelical Christians have a strong following. Over the past several years, cadets who don't subscribe to that faith, including Jews and atheists, have complained they were pressured to attend chapel, join prayer groups and subjected to religious slurs.

Vicky O'Hara
Victoria (Vicky) O'Hara is a diplomatic correspondent for NPR. Her coverage of the State Department and foreign policy issues can be heard on the award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition as well as on NPR's newscasts.