NPR News

Toxic Red Tide Hits New England Shellfish

By Liane Hansen
Published June 4, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKDT

Beaches along the New England coast from Cape Cod to Maine have sprouted unwelcome signs as the summer season approaches: "Red Tide: No Shellfishing Until Further Notice."

The water is safe for swimming, but the region's clam and oyster beds are threatened by an outbreak of red tide, an algae bloom that scientists believe was brought on by unusually cold and wet weather this past winter and spring.

The toxic outbreak may be the region's worst in recent history, according to researchers. Pam Belluck of The New York Times and Liane Hansen discuss the red tide's effects.

Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.