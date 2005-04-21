On Earth Day, Bush Plugs Environmental Policies
President Bush marks Earth Day with a visit to the Great Smoky Mountains -- America's most-visited national park and one of its most polluted. The president will use the park as a backdrop for promoting policies he says will result in cleaner air and water. Environmentalists say he is actually weakening regulations.
Corrected: April 23, 2005 at 7:19 AM AKDT
President Bush canceled his Earth Day visit to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park because of bad weather.