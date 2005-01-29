Millions of Iraqis Vote Despite Threats of Attack

Millions of Iraqis defied death threats and violence to vote in the country's first contested election in a half century. Polling was marred by several suicide bombings around Baghdad, and a government official reported 30 people killed around Iraq.

Analysts are now focused on the results of the election, which may not be known for a week or more. The balance of power in the assembly -- which is meant to include Sunnis, Shiites and Kurds -- is expected to emerge in the next few days as the votes are tallied.

Also at stake is whether interim Prime Minister Ayad Allawi will continue to lead the nation. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

