Insurance Probes Widen in California, N.Y.

Probes of the nation's insurance industry widen, as California joins New York in investigating insurance sales practices. California's insurance commissioner plans to ban brokers from steering customers to certain policies in exchange for hidden commissions.

Marsh and McLennan, the insurance broker at the center of the probe launched by New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, suspended four workers whose names have been connected with the lawsuit, according to The Wall Street Journal. NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

