Speeches at the Republican Convention portray President Bush as a strong wartime leader in the post-Sept. 11 era.

After Sen. John McCain made the case for the war in Iraq and Bush's re-election, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani emphasized Bush's successes and assailed his opponent, Democrat Sen. John Kerry. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and NPR's Robert Smith.

