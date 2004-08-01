© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Bush Backs Panel's Plan for Intelligence Czar

By Don Gonyea
Published August 1, 2004 at 8:00 PM AKDT

President Bush endorses two key proposals of the 9-11 Commission: the creation of a national intelligence czar and a counter-terrorism center. The news comes with three regions of the country facing an elevated terror threat, believed to be aimed at financial centers. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

A main difference in the president's plan is that the offices will not be established inside the White House, as the commission proposed.

