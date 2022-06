Formally accepting the Democratic nomination, Sen. John Kerry vows to "restore trust and credibility" to the White House, promising to be a commander in chief who'll never mislead America into war. Challenging President Bush's record, Kerry pledges to work for prosperity and security, saying "America can do better." Hear NPR's Mara Liasson.

