The first U.S. military tribunals in more than 50 years are scheduled to begin in late August at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The charges against the men include conspiracy to commit war crimes and having links to al Qaeda. Convictions could bring up to life in prison. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

