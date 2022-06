Unity was the theme of the second night of the Democratic convention in Boston, as delegates heard from elder statesman Sen. Ted Kennedy and Barack Obama, an Illinois Senate hopeful who stirred the crowd with a message of hope and equality. Democrats blamed President Bush for dividing the country and starting a misguided war in Iraq. Hear NPR's Mara Liasson.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.