NPR News

Gephardt, Dean Stress Unity, Pride at Convention

By David Welna
Published July 26, 2004 at 8:00 PM AKDT

Rep. Richard Gephardt and former Gov. Howard Dean speak at the Democratic Convention, in a show of unity from two of Sen. John Kerry's former political opponents. Both men urged their followers to support Kerry, who will be named Wednesday as the Democratic nominee to challenge President Bush.

Leading off Tuesday night's speakers was Sen. Edward Kennedy, whose speech echoed themes of patriotism and mutual trust that are being repeated at the convention.

Hear NPR's David Welna on the floor of the convention hall.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
