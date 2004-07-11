Iraq to Offer Amnesty to Insurgent Fighters

Iraqi President Ghazi al-Yawer says the new government's amnesty offer would include those responsible for killing hundreds of coalition soldiers since lst spring.

Al-Yawer says he wants to "break the circle of blood" in Iraq, but warns those who continue to fight will be executed.

Al-Yawer made his statements in speaking to British media. Details of the planned amnesty would be released this week.

