Both the Pentagon and State Department confirm that Marine Cpl. Wassef Ali Hassoun is back in U.S. custody after more than two weeks in apparent captivity in Iraq. Hassoun was picked up in Lebanon by U.S. embassy personnel at a pre-arranged location. The Navy has begun an investigation, including the possibility that Wassoun's disappearance was a hoax. Hear NPR's Michele Norris and NPR's Howard Berkes.

