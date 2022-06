The White House declassifies most of a presidential intelligence briefing from August, 2001 that said Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda were threatening strikes inside the United States. The document was the source of many questions as National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice testified before the Sept. 11 commission Thursday. Hear NPR's Cheryl Corley and NPR's Pam Fessler.

