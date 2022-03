Actress Katharine Hepburn, who won a record four best actress Oscars in her 60-year career, dies at the age of 96. Hepburn starred in such film classics as The Philadelphia Story and The African Queen. She married only once, briefly, but the great love of her life was actor Spencer Tracy, with whom she made nine films and remained close companions until his death in 1967. Hear NPR News.

Copyright 2003 NPR