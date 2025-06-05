KNBA News: Thursday, June 5, 2025
KNBA's Top Stories:
- An investigation into a fatal helicopter crash yesterday is underway on the North Slope.
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells the Commerce Secretary cutbacks in his department jeopardize aviation and marine safety.
- A wildfire in northeastern British Columbia is disrupting traffic on the Alaska Highway.
- A federal appeals court upholds emergency subsistence hunt in Southeast Alaska village of Kake
- Alaska State Troopers are investigating an animal cruelty case in Wasilla involving 21 dogs.
- Alaska Airlines launches a non-stop Seattle to Rome flight.
- A new weekend market opens up tomorrow night in Anchorage’s Town Square.