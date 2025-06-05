© 2025 KNBA
KNBA News: Thursday, June 5, 2025

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 5, 2025 at 7:50 AM AKDT
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke at a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on June 4, 2025.
Screenshot of Sen. Appropriations Hearing Video, Courtesy Alaska Public Media
KNBA's Top Stories:

  • An investigation into a fatal helicopter crash yesterday is underway on the North Slope.
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells the Commerce Secretary cutbacks in his department jeopardize aviation and marine safety.
  • A wildfire in northeastern British Columbia is disrupting traffic on the Alaska Highway.
  • A federal appeals court upholds emergency subsistence hunt in Southeast Alaska village of Kake
  • Alaska State Troopers are investigating an animal cruelty case in Wasilla involving 21 dogs.
  • Alaska Airlines launches a non-stop Seattle to Rome flight.
  • A new weekend market opens up tomorrow night in Anchorage’s Town Square.
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
