Newscasts KNBA News: Monday, April 7, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published April 7, 2025 at 9:40 AM AKDT Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media Josiah Patkotak on his last day as the representative at Alaska Legislature. Patkotak represented District 40 before becoming the North Slope Borough Mayor. The North Slope Borough Clerk has issued a recall petition for the borough mayor. Contractors are building flood barriers along the Mendenhall River to protect Juneau neighborhoods from flooding expected this summer.