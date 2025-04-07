© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Monday, April 7, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published April 7, 2025 at 9:40 AM AKDT
Josiah Patkotak on his last day as the representative at Alaska Legislature. Patkotak represented District 40 before becoming the North Slope Borough Mayor.
Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media
The North Slope Borough Clerk has issued a recall petition for the borough mayor. Contractors are building flood barriers along the Mendenhall River to protect Juneau neighborhoods from flooding expected this summer.
Jill Fratis
