KNBA NEWS: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
KNBA Top Stories:
· Gov. Dunleavy says the state is close to a contract with a company to build a natural gas pipeline.
· The Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough School Districts have closed schools today due to weather.
· A snow machine goes through the Kuskokwim River ice, taking the life of a teenager.
· State prosecutors have announced plans to retry former state lawmaker Gabrielle LeDoux, after her elections violations case ended in a hung jury last month.
· The Coast Guard adds an icebreaker to its fleet.
· Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations begin today across the state.