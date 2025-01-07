KNBA NEWS: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

KNBA Top Stories:

· Gov. Dunleavy says the state is close to a contract with a company to build a natural gas pipeline.

· The Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough School Districts have closed schools today due to weather.

· A snow machine goes through the Kuskokwim River ice, taking the life of a teenager.

· State prosecutors have announced plans to retry former state lawmaker Gabrielle LeDoux, after her elections violations case ended in a hung jury last month.

· The Coast Guard adds an icebreaker to its fleet.

· Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations begin today across the state.