© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA NEWS: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:16 AM AKST
Frank Richards, president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., speaks at a Jan. 6, 2025, news conference held in Anchorage by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Dunleavy is standing behind him.
Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon.
Frank Richards, president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., speaks at a Jan. 6, 2025, news conference held in Anchorage by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Dunleavy is standing behind him.

KNBA Top Stories:

· Gov. Dunleavy says the state is close to a contract with a company to build a natural gas pipeline.

· The Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough School Districts have closed schools today due to weather.

· A snow machine goes through the Kuskokwim River ice, taking the life of a teenager.

· State prosecutors have announced plans to retry former state lawmaker Gabrielle LeDoux, after her elections violations case ended in a hung jury last month.

· The Coast Guard adds an icebreaker to its fleet.

· Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations begin today across the state.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride