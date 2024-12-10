© 2024 KNBA
KNBA News: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published December 10, 2024 at 8:13 AM AKST
U.S. President Joe Biden is honored in a blanketing ceremony by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, during the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 9, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS
/
REUTERS
President Joe Biden attended his last Whitehouse Tribal Nations Summit. A swarm of earthquakes shook Alaska's western Aleutian Islands.

