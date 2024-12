KNBA'S Top Stories:

· The Coast Guard searches for missing crew members after a seiner capsized near Hoonah on Sunday.

· A deadly fire in Sutton killed two people early Saturday

· Another pedestrian fatality in Anchorage over the weekend, the 15th this year.

· The state of Alaska is turning down federal money to remove lead pipes in water lines. The reason might surprise you.

· Why lead poses a deadly threat to Alaska’s loon population.