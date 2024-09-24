© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA NEWS: Tuesday, September 24. 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:48 AM AKDT
Anchorage police and other law enforcement vehicles parked near Muldoon Road and 6th Avenue as officers responded to a suspect barricaded into a home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Photo by Matt Faubion, Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police and other law enforcement vehicles parked near Muldoon Road and 6th Avenue as officers responded to a suspect barricaded into a home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

KNBA Top Stories:

· After dozens of officers, as well as Anchorage Police and State Trooper SWAT teams were activated on Monday, a suspect in multiple shootings is in custody.

· Four Anchorage schools were in “stay-put” mode as a precaution during Monday’s shooting response.

· After a long delay, nine million is federal disaster relief is coming to two Cook Inlet fisheries.

· The Juneau Assembly sets aside more than $3 million in city money for a flood prevention engineering study.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride