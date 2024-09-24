KNBA NEWS: Tuesday, September 24. 2024

KNBA Top Stories:

· After dozens of officers, as well as Anchorage Police and State Trooper SWAT teams were activated on Monday, a suspect in multiple shootings is in custody.

· Four Anchorage schools were in “stay-put” mode as a precaution during Monday’s shooting response.

· After a long delay, nine million is federal disaster relief is coming to two Cook Inlet fisheries.

· The Juneau Assembly sets aside more than $3 million in city money for a flood prevention engineering study.