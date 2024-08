KNBA Top Stories:

· The Office of Special Prosecutions says the police shooting of an Anchorage woman killed after a lengthy stand-off was justifiable.

· The dust has begun to settle after yesterday’s Primary election. A look at how the U.S. House Race is shaping up.

· A rare wolf attack along a remote section of the Dalton Highway near Coldfoot.

· A hiker in the Denali area fends off a bear attack with bear spray.