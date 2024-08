KNBA's Top Stories:

· Anchorage Police investigate another fatal officer-involved shooting, the fourth this year.

· Kristopher Handy’s family files a wrongful death sue against the Anchorage Police.

· Why Alzheimer researchers want to know about how the disease affect’s Alaska’s Pacific Islander, Hawaiian, and Native populations.

· It’s back to school for the Anchorage School District, with staggered start to the school year.