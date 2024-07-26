KNBA NEWS: Friday, July 26, 2024

KNBA Top Stories:

· State prosecutors clear three Anchorage police officers in a fatal shooting last month near the Anchorage Senior Center.

· Former Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux’s voting misconduct trial has been postponed for a fourth time due to new evidence in the case.

· Building a new cemetery for veterans near Fairbanks has turned out to be long and challenging process, but a meeting set for Monday could be an important turning point.

· Rocket damaged beyond repair after an engine fire at the Kodiak Spaceport