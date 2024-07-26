© 2024 KNBA
KNBA NEWS: Friday, July 26, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 26, 2024 at 7:51 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

· State prosecutors clear three Anchorage police officers in a fatal shooting last month near the Anchorage Senior Center.

· Former Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux’s voting misconduct trial has been postponed for a fourth time due to new evidence in the case.

· Building a new cemetery for veterans near Fairbanks has turned out to be long and challenging process, but a meeting set for Monday could be an important turning point.

· Rocket damaged beyond repair after an engine fire at the Kodiak Spaceport
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
