KNBA NEWS: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

KNBA Top Stories:

· Prosecutors reveal a possible third killing in the case of Brian Smith, who is set to be sentenced in the torture and deaths of two Alaska Native Women this Friday.

· Reaction from Alaska’s U.S. Senators over a former federal judge’s behavior, a judge they recommended.

· Alaska State Troopers report a second rafting death on an Interior Alaska river.

· A citizen’s committee for the Mat-Su School District recommended a list of books to be removed from school libraries, but the school board hasn’t removed all of them.