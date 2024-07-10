© 2024 KNBA
KNBA NEWS: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 10, 2024 at 8:12 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

· Prosecutors reveal a possible third killing in the case of Brian Smith, who is set to be sentenced in the torture and deaths of two Alaska Native Women this Friday.

· Reaction from Alaska’s U.S. Senators over a former federal judge’s behavior, a judge they recommended.

· Alaska State Troopers report a second rafting death on an Interior Alaska river.

· A citizen’s committee for the Mat-Su School District recommended a list of books to be removed from school libraries, but the school board hasn’t removed all of them.
