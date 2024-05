KNBA Top Stories:

· An oil industry worker died on Saturday, the third workplace death on the North Slope in the last year.

· The State Department of Transportation has temporarily closed part of a trail to a popular Copper River Dipnet spot.

· In the Anchorage mayoral run-off race, Mayor Dave Bronson has conceded to his challenger, Suzanne LaFrance.

· The Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the “transfer season” for Coast Guard personnel in Kodiak.