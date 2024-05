KNBA Top Stories:

· A leadership change at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. Valerie Davidson departs as President and CEO.

· The state launches the “One Pill can Kill Campaign” to fight fentanyl.

· The legislature fails to confirm two of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s appointments

· Kodiak celebrates Flores de Mayo Flores de (FLOOR-ehss deh MEYE-oh), a Filipino tradition